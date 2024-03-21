March 21, 2024 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - ERODE

The district administration has announced that March 26 will be a local holiday in the district on account of the Kundam festival at the Bannari Amman temple.

A release from Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara said that all government offices and educational institutions in the district will be closed for the day on account of the festival and instead March 30, will be a working day. The release said that holiday will not be applicable for educational institutions where examinations were scheduled. The holiday will not be applicable to officers on election duty. Also, banks will function as usual while the district treasury would function with minimum staff, the release added.