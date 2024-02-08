GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Loans distributed to SHGs in Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri

February 08, 2024 08:51 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

Loans worth ₹32.79 crore were disbursed to over 347 women’s Self-help Groups (SHG) here on Thursday under the aegis of District Collector K. Shanthi in Dharmapuri on Thursday.

The disbursements coincided with the flagging off of loan disbursements to SHGs by Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin.

The SHGs to benefit from the loans include 178 rural SHGs, which received loans worth ₹20.88 crore, and 112 urban SHGs, which received loans of ₹11.60 crore.  In addition, 57 SHGs received ₹21.60 lakh towards individual entrepreneurial ventures, and 3 SHGs received Madhi Express electric scooters at a cumulative cost of ₹9.60 lakh. 

In Krishnagiri, Collector K.M. Sarayu distributed loans amounting to ₹45.24 crore to 659 SHGs, benefiting 1028 beneficiaries. This included loans worth ₹5.22 crore to seven panchayat Level Federations; direct loans of ₹26.18 crore to 278 SHGs; social investment fund of ₹75 lakh to 128 SHGs, among others.  

