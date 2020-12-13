LMW wins award for innovation

Coimbatore-based textile machinery manufacturing major Lakshmi Machine Works has received the Confederation of Indian Industry’s (CII) “The Most Innovative Company of the Year - 2020” award.
The company said in a press release that the CII Industrial Innovation Awards were instituted in 2014 to identify innovative Indian enterprises across industry sectors. Recently, the CII announced the awards through an online function and the textile machinery division of LMW won “The Most Innovative Company of the Year- 2020” award.
The CII follows a process for selecting the winners and conducts an audit that evaluates the vision statement of the competing companies, the innovation process, methodology, alignment of employees towards innovation goals, products that emanate from the system, benefits that accrue to the customer etc. In the first round, the top 25 innovative companies are identified based on bench-marked parameters. The selected companies are then evaluated by a jury that selects the toppers in various categories.
The textile machinery divison of LMW won the award for three products it had developed and sold commercially recently - FixFil, Lap former LH20S and Speed frame LF 4280 SX. These three are new technologies that provide better efficiency, occupy less space, and are smart machinery.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath