LMW-ATC supplies hardware for launch vehicle developed by ISRO

Special Correspondent May 04, 2022 21:18 IST

Special Correspondent May 04, 2022 21:18 IST

The ATC is engaged with Indian Space Research Organisation and Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre for supply of metallic and composite structures for PSLV, GSLV and SSLV programmes

The ATC is engaged with Indian Space Research Organisation and Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre for supply of metallic and composite structures for PSLV, GSLV and SSLV programmes

Lakshmi Machine Works (LMW) - Advanced Technology Centre (ATC), Coimbatore, has handed over to Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) inter stage structure that will be part of the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). A press release from the company said it took three months to complete the order and there are two more orders for VSSC that are under development at LMW - ATC. It earlier supplied antenna reflector, S2V and S3C1 for space projects. The ATC is engaged with ISRO and VSSC for supply of metallic and composite structures for PSLV, GSLV and SSLV programmes - Pay load fairing, Equipment Bay Shroud, Conical Adaptor, and Lower Shroud. The statement added that in terms of infrastructure and capability, the ATC has world class facilities. LMW-ATC completed the delivery of the flight hardware for the S3C2 inter-stage structures of SSLV (Small Satellite Launch Vehicle Programme) of VSSC, ISRO. This is one among the major hardware delivered by LMW-ATC and it is scheduled for the upcoming launch of SSLV, the press release said.



Our code of editorial values