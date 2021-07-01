Livestock research centre at Thalaivasal to be fully operational by 2022: Minister

Major works will be completed by 2021, says Anitha Radhakrishnan

Minister for Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Anitha R. Radhakrishnan inspected the progress of works at Advanced Institute for Integrated Research on Livestock and Animal Sciences at Thalaivasal here on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters, the Minister said that the livestock centre would provide self-employment opportunities for farmers.

He said that the centre which is being set up on 1,022 acres, including a livestock farm would have separate facilities for research and veterinary studies. Mr. Radhakrishnan said that there are also facilities for foreign students to undergo studies here.

He said that the Centre would be of international standards and the major works would be completed by 2021 and it would be fully operational by 2022. He added that currently 40 students are studying veterinary science at the Veterinary College and it would be increased to 80 in 2022.

On improving income for fishermen, he said that Tamil Nadu which was ranked number 1 in the country in fisheries has dropped to fifth. Andhra Pradesh is earning foreign currency through export of fresh water fishes and similar measures are taken here. However, fishermen complained of certain restrictions from Pollution Control Board and discussions would be held with respective Minister and department officials on this regard.