Livestock expo proves a crowd-puller

Display of over 500 varieties of cows, bulls, buffaloes, goats, and fighter roosters at the Velaan Kaalnadai Thiruvizha 2020 that began on Friday proved a crowd-puller.

The festival was organised by the S Sengoda Gounder Educational Trust and Sri Shakthi Institute of Engineering and Technology at its campus on the L&T Bypass Road.

The expo is to create awareness on the agricultural sector besides showcasing the technological innovations in agricultural practices and machinery and to inspire the people to adapt to the natural way of living. The flag-hoisting ceremony was followed by a pooja of 108 cows.

On Saturday, A.V. Gnana Sambandham, Chief Executive Officer of Technology Business Incubator Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, was the chief guest. Natural farmers Arasur Ramasamy, Gnana Saravanan, and Saroja Devi received awards at the function.

The CEO said that more than 50 departments are working in TNAU and they provide guidance and advice on the development of agri-based innovations and marketing of agri-based innovations and technologies.

Guidance also includes patenting of innovations and facilitate bank credit.

These opportunities should be utilised by the farmers and aspiring entrepreneurs.

College Chairman S. Thangavelu, principal Prakasam and professors took part.

Cows, bulls and buffaloes were categorised into four different groups and competitions were held separately. Competitions were conducted amongst the different types of fighter rooster and goats and cash prizes were awarded.

Dwarf cows from across the world were showcased at the exhibition.

An exhibition on the innovative practices followed and the technological developments in the agricultural sector were showcased. Students from the colleges across India competed with their projects.

A total of 25 projects were chosen to be exhibited from the first level in which 500 students participated. Prizes were given to the best innovation.

Seminars were conducted on various topics as part of the festival, besides traditional music and dances of Tamil Nadu.