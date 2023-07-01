LED pedestrian crossing traffic signal comes up at Gandhipuram in Coimbatore

July 01, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - COIMBATORE

In a move to aid pedestrians who cross the busy Dr. Nanjappa Road in Coimbatore, a dedicated traffic signal with LED lighting has become operational from Friday. The traffic police set up the signal with the support of the Inner Wheel Club of Coimbatore.

The new pedestrian signal has been set up mainly to help people cross Dr. Nanjappa Road to enter and exit the Gandhipuram town bus stand. To catch the attention of the motorists, LED lighting has been provided throughout the signal poles in both directions.

To streamline the pedestrians to the new traffic signal point, barricades have been placed from the arch of the bus stand to the crossing point. On both sides of the road where pedestrians wait for the signal, a switch has been provided to activate the red signal. According to the police, pedestrians can operate the switch if the signal remains green for a long time.

Once the red signal is activated and traffic movement is cut, the pedestrians will get about a minute to cross the road. A siren will also be activated when the red signal is on, to alert motorists that pedestrians are crossing the road. To educate the pedestrians and the motorists about the new arrangement, traffic police personnel have been posted at the signal.