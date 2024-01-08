Lack of waste segregation at source a concern in Coimbatore

January 08, 2024 05:10 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - COIMBATORE

With a total waste generation of 1,200 tonnes per day and the alleged mismanagement of waste processing units, Coimbatore city is grappling with the challenges that arise due to lack of source segregation of waste at homes and commercial establishments.

One of the primary contributors to the city’s struggle with waste management is the lack of awareness among its citizens about the importance of source segregation, with several residents remaining oblivious to waste categorisation, an issue highlighted by conservancy workers in the past.

Speaking to several groups across Gandhipuram, Uppilipalayam, Sai Baba Colony and Sivanandapuram, it becomes evident that lack of information, enforcement and incentive prevents people from segregating waste. “Even if we segregate, waste is eventually mixed by workers,” M. Vijay, a resident, alleged.

Additionally, the blame has been pinned on the Coimbatore Corporation for not taking proactive measures to run awareness campaigns on waste segregation. “Educational initiatives on waste management cannot be a one-time task. It has to be spoken about repeatedly to drive home the idea,” said Kalpana Sivakumar, a Coimbatore-based waste management consultant.

In addtion to this, poor segregation of waste being done at Micro Composting Centres (MCCs) in the city, which are mostly running under capacity, has exacerbated the issue.

Testament to this is a report submitted by the Coimbatore Integrated Waste Management Company Pvt. Ltd., stating that out of the 13,917 metric tonnes (MT) of Municipal Solid Waste generated in November 2023, only 4.6% was segregated. This is despite the National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) order directing the Corporation to ensure 100% segregation of waste.

However, the blame game comes full circle with the civic body attributing the lack of awareness campaigns to the contractors who are responsible for waste collection in the city. “Most of the waste is collected and segregated by private contractors. Many of the MCCs are also managed by them,” a sanitary official said.

Ms. Kalpana proposes levying of penalties or providing incentives to encourage people to participate in the task. “Need of the hour is to begin change from our homes. No amount of secondary segregation can help if the primary steps are ignored,” she added.