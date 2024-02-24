Krishnagiri woman sold in Malaysia returns to Salem

February 24, 2024 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - Salem

A woman, allegedly trafficked by agents in Malaysia, returned to Salem on Saturday.

R. Maheswari (40), a resident of Mathur in Krishnagiri district, had flown to Malaysia on January 4 through two agents from Chennai. On February 19, she contacted her brother Mahendran, claiming she was sold for ₹1.20 lakh to Arul. Arul allegedly demanded the same amount for her return to Tamil Nadu. Following this, Mahendran and A. Annadurai, the Ambedkar People’s Movement state president, lodged a complaint with Salem Range DIG E.S. Uma, who instructed the Krishnagiri district police to investigate. The Krishnagiri administration also informed the Commissionerate of Rehabilitation and Welfare of Non-Resident Tamils.

Maheswari, having landed in Chennai on Friday, visited the DIG’s office in Salem on Saturday. She reported that the agents had promised her a good job in Malaysia but forced her to clean toilets upon arrival. When she refused, she was attacked, resulting in hearing loss in one ear. Maheswari urged the police to take action against the agents.

Mr. Annadurai alleged that the Krishnagiri police had yet to act against the agents who sent Maheswari to Malaysia. It was only due to public pressure after the issue was highlighted in the media that Maheshwari was sent back home, he added.