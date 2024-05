May 06, 2024 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

Krishnagiri registered a total pass percentage of 91.87% in the Plus Two exams here. The pass percentage was marginally higher from last year’s pass percentage. .

Girls outperformed boys and exceeded the district average with a pass percentage of 94.04%. Boys recorded 89.34 % falling below the district average.