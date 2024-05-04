GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Krishnagiri records 28 cybercrimes

May 04, 2024 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 28 cyber crime complaints have been registered in the district and 5 persons have been arrested so far. The complaints entailed financial losses of ₹8.45 crore cumulatively, said P. Thangadurai, Superintendent of Police, Krishnagiri.

Speaking to the media, the SP said, “So far, ₹5.80 crore has been blocked and ₹47.65 lakh returned to the complainants. Cycber crime complaints may be reported on cybercrimes.in or on toll free number 1930.”

As of April, 22 murders were reported in the district between January and April, and the accused in all cases have been arrested. Over 10 persons have been booked under the Goondas Act in the district, the SP said.

