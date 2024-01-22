GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Krishnagiri Collector releases final electoral roll

January 22, 2024 07:29 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau
Collector K.M.Sarayu released the final electoral roll in Krishnagiri on Monday, 22 January 2023.

Collector K.M.Sarayu released the final electoral roll in Krishnagiri on Monday, 22 January 2023. | Photo Credit: BASHKARAN N

Collector K.M. Sarayu released the final electoral roll for the district here on Monday. The final electoral roll released has registered 16.09,913 voters for the 6 Assembly constituencies. The total voter population includes 8,02,219 female voters; 8,07,389 male voters, and 305 transvoters. 

The Collector released the roll in the presence of political parties after the special summary revision. The final electoral roll includes 2,42,580 voters for Uthangarai(Reserved); 2,47,308 voters for Bargur assembly segment; 2,72,247 voters for Krishnagiri assembly segment; 2,55,163 voters for Vepanapalli segment; 3,46,870 voters for Hosur; and 2,45,745 voters for Thally segment.

The final electoral roll post Special Summary Revision -2024 entailed inclusion of 37,571 new voters and deletion of 13,313 voters, and will be pasted for public perusal at the Collectorate, taluk offices, Revenue Divisional offices, local bodies, and other government offices and in the 1880 polling centres in the district.   The new voters include 15,017 first-time voters upon completion of 18 years of age. 

