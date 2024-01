January 25, 2024 08:02 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The district press club members staged a protest here condemning the attack on News7 journalist here at the Anna statue on Thursday. Rallying in solidarity with the brutally injured journalist, the protestors demanded protection for journalists and urged the government to take over the medical expenses. The protesters also criticised police inaction that allegedly led to the assault. All major journalists sported black flags and participated in the protest.