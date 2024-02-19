Krishnagiri man urges police to rescue sister in Malaysia

February 19, 2024 07:37 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - Salem

A man alleged that his sister was sold to a person in Malaysia and urged the police to rescue her.

R. Mahendran of Bargur in Krishnagiri, and functionaries of the Ambedkar People’s Movement, led by its State president A. Annadurai, submitted a petition to Salem Range Deputy Inspector General of Police E.S. Uma on Monday alleging that a woman from Krishnagiri district was sold in Malaysia.

Mr. Annadurai told reporters Mahendran’s elder sister R. Maheswari (40) was sent to Malaysia to work in a supermarket through Mohammed Ali, a resident of Tirupathur district, and Muthu of Chennai, on January 4, this year. On Monday, Maheswari called Mahendran and alleged that Mohammed Ali and Muthu sold her to one Arul in Malaysia for ₹1.20 lakh.

“When we spoke to Arul, he demanded the amount back to send Maheswari to Tamil Nadu. She is tortured physically and mentally in Malaysia,” Mr. Annadurai alleged and urged the police and the government to rescue her from Malaysia.

The DIG contacted Krishnagiri district superintendent of police P. Thangadurai and instructed him to take action regarding the complaint, Mr. Annadurai added.