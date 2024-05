May 07, 2024 04:11 pm | Updated 04:49 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah arrived in The Nilgiris by helicopter on Tuesday (May 7, 2024) afternoon.

Mr. Siddaramaiah proceeded to a luxury hotel in Udhagamandalam by road, and is expected to stay in the Nilgiris till May 11. Police officers said after a gruelling season of campaigning, the Karnataka Chief Minister will be recuperating in the Nilgiris for the next few days.

They said he might visit tourist spots in the Nilgiris during the course of his stay.