Kamaraj Award for two govt. schools

The Department of School Education conferred the ‘Kamaraj Award’ on two government schools in the city for excellence in academics and infrastructure.
The Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Sundakkamuthur, and the Government High School, Gandhimanagar, won the award for the academic year 2018-19. District Collector K. Rajamani presented the awards to these schools recently, a release said. The Sundakkamuthur school received a cash award of ₹ 1 lakh and Gandhimanagar school received ₹ 75,000 from the Department of School Education.
A total of 15 students studying in Class X received ₹ 10,000 each, while 15 students studying in Class XII received ₹ 20,000 each for their performances in academics and extra-curricular activities.
