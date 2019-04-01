Kadambur hills face acute water shortage

Poor monsoon is affecting the people of Kadambur hills as they are facing acute drinking water shortage now.

There are over 40 hamlets in the hills of which many are located in remote areas. Water is supplied by the Guthiyalathur panchayat by drawing water from bore wells and distributed to the people. However, due to drop in water level in the bore wells, supplying water to the people were hit. Kannamma (45) of Jeeva Nagar said that water is supplied once in eight to 10 days for less than 30 minutes and they could fetch only three to five pots of water. “As summer gets intense, water availability is turning worse”, she added.

People said that water availability in bore wells had dropped significantly in the past two months as the hill failed to receive adequate rainfall. Hence, the motors have to be operated for longer hours to fill the tanks and supply the water, said P. Kaliappan, a farmer. He said that the situation would be very difficult for the next three months as people have to go in search of water everyday that will affect their livelihood. Many people have to depend on nearby villages for sourcing drinking water as they wanted long-term plans to be drawn, including saving rain water, so that permanent solution is obtained.