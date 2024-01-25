GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

IRMEL inaugurates its first LCNG station in Namakkal

January 25, 2024 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The IRM Energy Limited (IRMEL) inaugurated its first Liquified Compressed Natural Gas (LCNG) station in Namakkal district on Wednesday.

In a release, it said that IRM Energy supplies natural gas to more than 59,000 domestic households and 490 industrial and commercial establishments, besides operating 74 CNG stations in the geographical areas (GA) of Gujarat, Punjab, and Tamil Nadu. IRMEL has been awarded authorisation by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) in March 2022 to develop the city’s gas distribution network in Namakkal and Tiruchi districts. IRM Energy is currently operating seven CNG stations in Namakkal and Tiruchi, GA. Additionally, it has plans to commission a total of 25 CNG stations by March 2024.

On Wednesday, IRMEL established its first LCNG cum mother station and started CNG sales located at Namakkal-Salem Highway in Namakkal. IRMEL has planned to set up 100 CNG stations within the next three years in Namakkal and Tiruchi districts, which will further strengthen the CNG station network and enhance CNG availability for the people of these two districts.

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.