IRMEL inaugurates its first LCNG station in Namakkal

January 25, 2024 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST

The IRM Energy Limited (IRMEL) inaugurated its first Liquified Compressed Natural Gas (LCNG) station in Namakkal district on Wednesday.

In a release, it said that IRM Energy supplies natural gas to more than 59,000 domestic households and 490 industrial and commercial establishments, besides operating 74 CNG stations in the geographical areas (GA) of Gujarat, Punjab, and Tamil Nadu. IRMEL has been awarded authorisation by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) in March 2022 to develop the city’s gas distribution network in Namakkal and Tiruchi districts. IRM Energy is currently operating seven CNG stations in Namakkal and Tiruchi, GA. Additionally, it has plans to commission a total of 25 CNG stations by March 2024.

On Wednesday, IRMEL established its first LCNG cum mother station and started CNG sales located at Namakkal-Salem Highway in Namakkal. IRMEL has planned to set up 100 CNG stations within the next three years in Namakkal and Tiruchi districts, which will further strengthen the CNG station network and enhance CNG availability for the people of these two districts.