IRCTC launches group tours

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) has announced the launch of group tours by flight and train in February.

According to a press release, the domestic group tour by air to Hyderabad will depart from Coimbatore International Airport on February 21 and return on February 23.

The package comprises visits to famous locations in Hyderabad including the Golconda Fort, Lumbini Gardens, Birla Mandir, Ramoji Film City, Salarjung Museum and Charminar.

The package cost, which starts at ₹13,670 per person, comprises flight ticket in economy class, three-star hotel accommodation with breakfast and dinner, sightseeing in air-conditioned buses and services of the IRCTC tour manager.

The ‘Aastha Teerth Yatra’ package train tour with visits to Puri, Konark, Kolkata, Gaya, Varanasi and Prayag will depart from Madurai on February 5 and return on February 14.

Passengers may board the train from Palakkad, Podanur, Erode and Salem Junctions.

The package costs ₹9,450 per person and includes train ticket, food, accommodation, transport facility for sightseeing and services of tour escorts, according to the release.