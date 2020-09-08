Intensify containment measures: MDMK

The Coimbatore urban unit of the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has urged the district administration and the Coimbatore Corporation to intensify COVID-19 containment measures.
Resolution
In a resolution passed at the unit office-bearers meeting on Monday, the party said people in rural areas and city were apprehensive if the administration and civic body had let down their guard in the fight to contain COVID-19, for the number of cases was on the rise.
For the past few days, the number of positive cases had crossed 550 a day.
In March, April and May the administration and the corporation had done well to contain the COVID-19 spread.
Now, it was time that the administration and civic body continued the good work, the unit led by secretary R.R. Mohankumar said.
