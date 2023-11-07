HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Installation of LED streetlights under Smart City Mission to resume in Coimbatore

November 07, 2023 04:10 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
A resolution was passed by Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar during the recent council meeting, permitting the installation of LED lights in the city, three months after the work was halted.

A resolution was passed by Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar during the recent council meeting, permitting the installation of LED lights in the city, three months after the work was halted. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

Three months after the installation of 7,701 LED street lights was halted by Coimbatore Corporation due to complaints of poor quality materials used for the project, a resolution was passed by Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar on November 1, once again permitting the installation of the lights at ₹20.97 crore which was sanctioned earlier this year.

With this, 6,250 LED streetlight with Energy Saver Mode tech will be installed on the existing poles with electricity connection in North, South, East and West Zones at ₹19.34 crore. The remaining 1,451 lights will be installed on new electric poles for which electricity connection is yet to be given.

However, with the resolution passed and instruction given to contractors and Assistant Engineers to carry out the works within a span of three months, officials are struggling to get approvals from the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation to provide new connections and redo connections for the existing poles that are worn out.

“Since contractors have been assigned the task to the apply for new connections, they are submitting proposals for each street, exceeding our budget and complicating the application process. Instead, we will place bulk orders for connection to be provided based on data available now. This will make the process faster,” Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran said.

Quality check

“Unless good quality material is used for this project, there will be recurring need for repair and maintenance which can be a costly affair. Quality check should be made mandatory before any installation work begins,” said P. Thiagarajan, a Coimbatore-based activist.

During the recent council meeting, several councillors raised concern about the inadequate measures taken to check the quality of materials used. “In Podanur, Selvapuram, Rathinapuri, Ganapathy and Sai Baba Colony, most of the LED lights installed in June have stopped working. Unless this is inspected and rectified, installing new lights in other wards will be of no use,” a councillor said.

However, the City Engineer said the repair work had more to do with faulty electric wiring than the quality of fixtures used, but a review would be conducted before proceeding with installing more lights.

Related Topics

public works & infrastructure / civic infrastructure / Coimbatore

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.