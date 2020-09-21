Coimbatore

INS Agrani celebrates 55th anniversary

Indian Naval Station (INS) Agrani, the leadership training establishment of the Indian Navy based at Red Fields in Coimbatore, celebrated its 55th anniversary at the naval base here on September 18.

Commodore Ashok Rai, Commanding Officer of INS Agrani, launched the celebrations by cutting the anniversary cake along with the youngest sailor of the base and a representative of the civilian staff. Speaking on the occasion, the Commanding Officer traced the origin of the unit to the time when the erstwhile Petty Officer's Leadership School, INS Varakkal, was shifted from West Hill in Kozhikode to the present campus at Red Fields and subsequently commissioned as INS Agrani on September 18, 1965.

