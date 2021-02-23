Infrastructure plan for judiciary soon: CJ

A “definite infrastructure plan” for the judiciary will soon be put in place in agreement with the State government, said Chief Justice of Madras High Court Sanjib Banerjee while inaugurating the Additional Mahila Court and Additional District Munsif Court in Tiruppur via video-conferencing.
“I am trying to get the government to agree that we will have a five-year long-term budget for infrastructure,” he said during his presidential address.
The Chief Justice spoke about the importance of women empowerment and education of girls. “If we do not give them the affection, respect and the opportunities that they deserve, society will never develop,” he said.
Justices D. Krishnakumar, S.S. Sundar and P.T. Asha from the Madras High Court also addressed the inaugural event via video-conferencing. Principal District and Sessions Judge for Tiruppur district S. Alli, Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan, Superintendent of Police Disha Mittal and Commissioner of Police G. Karthikeyan were present in Tiruppur.
Legal sources said 737 civil cases would be transferred to the Additional District Munsif Court and 187 cases to the Additional Mahila Court.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath