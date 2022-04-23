Inform higher officials about requirements of schools, CEOs told

The Chief Educational Officers (CEOs) must regularly communicate the requirements for the schools in their respective districts to the Collectors and the higher officials of the Department of School Education, said Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi here on Saturday.

He addressed school education officials from Coimbatore, Tiruppur, the Nilgiris, Erode and Karur districts during a zonal-level review meeting held at the PSG College of Technology in Coimbatore.

In his address, the Minister said that the officials must join hands with elected representatives to improve basic infrastructure of schools. The CEOs must also regularly inspect schools and provide guidance to the students and must ensure the effective functioning of school management committees, Mr. Poyyamozhi said.

Speaking to the mediapersons later, the Minister said that around 12,300 dilapidated school buildings have been identified across the State and efforts are on to demolish these and construct new buildings. The students must prepare for the upcoming public examinations cheerfully and with confidence, he said.

Following the meeting, Mr. Poyyamozhi inaugurated a bus for 27 students from Classes X, XI and XII from Corporation schools in Coimbatore aspiring to study medicine. The students visited various private hospitals in the city by travelling in the bus, a press release said.