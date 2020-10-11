Coimbatore

Inflow to Mettur dam increases

The inflow to Mettur dam increased on Sunday. Officials from the Public Works Department said water level at the dam was 98.5 ft against the full reservoir level of 120ft. The storage was 62,915 tmcft and the inflow was 24,036 cusecs. The discharge through Cauvery river was maintained at 16,000 cusecs while 900 cusecs was released through East-West canal. An average rainfall of 1.4 mm was recorded in Salem on Sunday.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 11, 2020 11:34:45 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/inflow-to-mettur-dam-increases/article32829035.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY