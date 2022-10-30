Inflow into Mettur dam increases to 14,000 cusecs

Inflow into the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur increased to 14,000 cusecs on Sunday.

The dam’s water level and its storage level stood at their full capacities of 120 feet and 93.47 TMC, respectively. At 8 a.m., inflow into the dam stood at 10,000 cusecs, but by 4 p.m., it had increased to 14,000 cusecs.

The amount of water discharged into the River Cauvery through the dam and powerhouse tunnel also increased to 14,000 cusecs. For canal irrigation, water discharged through the East-West bank canal is maintained at 750 cusecs.