Inflow into Mettur Dam in Salem reduced

Water discharged into River Cauvery also reduced to 85,000 cusecs

With the inflow into the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur being reduced to 95,552 cusecs, the water discharged into River Cauvery was also reduced to 85,000 cusecs on Tuesday.

After three days, from Tuesday morning, the inflow into the dam started to reduce. The dam’s water level was maintained at its capacity of 120 feet for the fourth consecutive day. At 8 a.m. Tuesday, the inflow into the dam was 1.23 lakh cusecs. At 12 p.m., it was reduced to 1.06 lakh cusecs. At 4 p.m., the inflow was reduced further to 95,552 cusecs.

Following the reduction in dam inflow, the quantum of water discharged into the Cauvery was reduced to 85,000 cusecs, including 62,000 cusecs through 16-vent surplus sluices and 23,000 cusecs through the dam and power house tunnel. For canal irrigation, the water discharge is maintained at 500 cusecs.

Officials attached to the Water Resources Department (WRD) said the water discharged from Karnataka dam was reduced to 85,000 cusecs on Tuesday and the inflow into the Mettur dam also started to reduce. Considering this, the quantum of water discharged from the dam was also reduced. Officials added that the dam level would be maintained at its capacity and the inflow would be completely discharged.

Bhavanisagar reservoir

The water level in Bhavanisagar reservoir is nearing 99 feet, against the full reservoir level (FRL) of 105 feet, here on Tuesday.

Officials of the Water Resources Department said that at 8 a.m. Tuesday, the water level stood at 98.33 feet and the inflow was 7,016 cusecs. The storage was 27.44 tmc ft against the capacity of 32.80 tmc ft. The discharge stood at 905 cusecs, they added.