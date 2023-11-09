HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Inflow into Mettur dam in Salem increases

November 09, 2023 05:59 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Inflow into the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur increased to 14,971 cusecs on Thursday. On Thursday morning, the inflow increased to 10,514 cusecs from Wednesday’s inflow of 7,563 cusecs. In the evening, the inflow further increased to 14,971 cusecs.

The dam’s water level stood at 56.42 feet against its full capacity of 120 feet. The storage level stood at 22.09 tmc ft against its full capacity of 93.47 tmc ft. The amount of water discharged from the dam for drinking water purpose is maintained at 250 cusecs.

Officials attached to the Water Resources Department said that due to widespread rain in catchment areas, inflow into dam the increased.

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.