Industries, institutions contribute to CM’s fund

Several industries, industry associations, voluntary organisations, hospitals, educational institutions, and individuals in Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts handed over cheque to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund during his visit to the two districts on Thursday.

According to an official press release, the total contribution in Coimbatore on Thursday was ₹ 32 crore and in Tiruppur it was ₹ 2.7 crore.

The Southern India Mills’ Association gave ₹ 2.25 crore in Coimbatore and CRI group ₹ 3 crore. KNR Construction gave ₹ 2 crore.

M. Manickam of Sakthi Group, Ms. Vanitha Mohan of Pricol, GKNM Hospital, Mr. Rangaswamy of PSG Group, Mr. Ramaswamy of Roots Group, Mr. Lakshmi Narayanawami of Ramakrishna Hospital and educational institutions and SNR Sons, Shanthi Feeds, GVG Paper group, Coimbatore Corporation Contractors Association, Highways Contractors Association, Smart City Contractors Association, Mr. Narendar of Aquasub and Tamil Nadu Rice Mill Owners Association handed over cheques for ₹ 1 crore each.

Dr. Madeshwaran of Royal Care Hospital, Dr. Rajasekar of Ganga Hospital, Coonoor Tea Estates, Maruthamalai Senathipathi, Contractors of Rural Development Agency, Mr. Kannaiyan and Ms. Saraswathi of Hindusthan College, Anitha Texcoit, KG Denim, Ambika Cotton Mills, Dhanapal of Coimbatore Corporation west and Karpagam Medical College and Hospital gave cheques for ₹ 50 lakh each.

Mr. Rajkumar of Confederation of Indian Textile Industry, CREDAI, Mines and Minerals Operators, Mr. Kannappan of Kiscol, TWAD contractors, Mr. Anish of Suguna Industries, Mr. KV Karthik of Deccan Pumps,Sumangali Jewellers, LGB Group, and Dr. Palanivel of Gem Hospital gave ₹ 25 lakh each.

Lakshmi Ceramics, Vinod-Sonali textiles, Eppinger Tools Asia gave ₹ 15 lakh each.

Dr. Karthikeyan Raju of Kongunadu Hospital, Dr. Hariprasad and Dr. Gokul of Kumaran Hospital, Dr. Thangavel of PPG Hospital, Dr. Manoharan of NH Hospital, Dr. Senthil of Abirami Hospital, Coimbatore and Tiruppur Tiny and Micro Entrepreneurs Association, Arthi Associates Muthuraman, Velcro Foundation, Mr. Muruganantham of Arthi Filters, Open end Spinning Mills, RPK Rajamannar of Kandaswamy Arts Centre, Danukodi Adithya Auto stores Masilamani, Mr. Sreenivasan of Annapoorna group, Mr. Krishnan of Krishna Sweets, SIMS Hospital gave cheques for ₹ 10 lakh each.

Rajasthani Sangh gave ₹ 11 lakh, Oshima - ₹ 12 lakh, RSK Constructions (₹ 20 lakh) were the other contributors. The SIDCO Industrial Estate Manufacturers Welfare Association gave ₹ 12.5 lakh.

Mr. Krishnan (Paiya Gounder) gave ₹ 75.25 lakh and Minister K. Ramachandran gave ₹ 29 lakh on behalf of the Nilgiris district.

Osma Industries and association of employees of Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board gave cheques for ₹ 16 lakh each. Children silambu champion Pragathi gave ₹ 25,000 and Dwarakesh ₹ 1,250.

K.R. Nagarajan of Ramraj Cotton handed over cheque for ₹ 1 crore in Tiruppur. Raja M. Shanmugham, president of Tiruppur Exporters’ Association handed over a cheque for ₹ 50 lakh.

The other contributions in Tiruppur included ₹ 15 lakh each from V. Palaniswami of JV Tapes and AC Easwaran of South India Hosiery Manufacturers Associations.

And, ₹ 10 lakh each from A. Sakthivel of Poppys Exports, S. Murugasamy of Tiruppur Dyers Association, V. Raghupathi of Tiruppur West Rotary, Sigamani of KRC Housing and Infrastructure company, Moorthy of Tiruppur West Rotary, Murugesan of Jagathguru Textiles, Dr. Thangavel from Coimbatore, and Arumugham of Vigneshwara Agencies.

Rathinasamy and Rajamani of Knit Cloth Manufacturers Association each gave ₹ 5 lakh.