IndiGo launches direct Coimbatore-Kolkata flight from Pongal

IndiGo has announced direct flight service on the Kolkata-Coimbatore-Kolkata sector from January 14.
The inbound flight 6E 0282 will depart Kolkata at 07:45 hours and arrive Coimbatore at 10:35 hours. The return flight 6E 6616 will depart Coimbatore at 11:05 hours and reach Kolkata at 13:50 hours. The flight will operate on Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
IndiGo has also announced the commencement of one more daily service between Coimbatore and Mumbai from January 14.
The flight 6E 704 will depart Mumbai at 07:55 hours and arrive Coimbatore at 09:50 hours. The flight to Mumbai 6E 6225 will leave Coimbatore at 21:15 hours and reach the commercial capital at 23:05 hours.
IndiGo already has one flight to Mumbai from Coimbatore. Sources with IndiGo said that with this, the airline will have 16 departures per day from Coimbatore to seven cities namely Chennai (5), Bengaluru (3), Mumbai (2), Hyderabad (2), Delhi (2), Ahmedabad (1) and Kolkata (1) from January 14.
