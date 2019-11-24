‘Indicators for education excellent in Tamil Nadu’

The indicators for education are excellent in Tamil Nadu, said Karin Stoll, Consul General at the German Consulate in Chennai, here on Saturday.

Ms. Stoll was the chief guest at the German Diploma Awarding Function for students of Gedee Technical Training Institute (GTTI).

In her address, she said that increased exchange of technical expertise between Germany and India would provide new avenues to explore, given the present needs of the industry in India and Tamil Nadu.

Vocational training provided at GTTI would have positive effects to aid the competitiveness of the small and medium-sized companies that could not afford to train employees, Ms. Stoll said.

She also suggested that the pay gap between technicians and engineers must be narrowed to boost employment opportunities in India.

G.D. Rajkumar, Director of GTTI, said the institute might sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a German ‘Master’s Training Academy’ by May 2020, which would allow graduates to train students and venture into entrepreneurship in Germany. He advised the graduates to “stay loyal” to the companies they would be working in for a few years and not indulge in “job-hopping.”

B. Madana Gopal, managing partner of Racer Tooling Industries, who was also one of the graduates from the first batch of GTTI, shared his experience in the manufacturing industry with the graduates.

A total of 40 graduates - 24 in Mechatronics course and 16 in Tool and Die Engineering - received their German Diplomas approved by Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Berlin, Germany, according to a GTTI official. While Tool and Die Engineering course was affiliated to National Council for Vocational Training, the affiliation for Mechatronics course was still pending, the official said.