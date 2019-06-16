Indian Texpreneurs Federation conducts survey

The Indian Texpreneurs Federation, representing spinning mills and garment units here, has taken up a survey to find out reasons for the flat growth in exports.

Prabhu Dhamodaran, secretary of the Federation, said that 320 units have taken up the survey so far that will end on Monday. The response is mostly from units in the region. The Government has announced packages to give a boost to the garment and made up sectors and to push export of these value added products. However, export growth has remained flat compared to competing countries. The Federation has short-listed 14 reasons and shared it in the survey and asked the participants to choose the top three reasons.

Some of the reasons include: India’s focus markets is restricted to three or four countries, high manufacturing cost, dependence on cotton-based products for exports, need to improve manufacturing efficiency, and lack of rationalisation of the duty structure.

“The problems faced by all segments of the textile industry are the same. So any unit can participate in the survey and share the views,” he said.

The survey was shared with textile and clothing units across the country. But majority of the response is from this region, he added.