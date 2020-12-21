INDCO Tea House inaugurated in Coonoor

The first ever ‘INDCO Tea House’ selling tea and snacks was inaugurated on the Tamil Nadu Small Tea Growers Industrial Cooperative Tea Factories Federation Limited (INDCOSERVE) head office premises in Coonoor recently.

A release said the INDCO Tea House would sell the different blends of tea manufactured at INDCOSERVE factories across the Nilgiris. The aim was to promote and market teas made by INDCOSERVE factories.

Tourists and visitors to the tea house could read books at the facility, with a dedicated reading corner to be set up, while local artists would also be allowed to perform there.

Supriya Sahu, Principal Secretary and Chief Executive Officer, INDCOSERVE, said this was the first tea house opened by INDCOSERVE and there were plans by the government to open such tea houses at metro stations across the State in future.

Ms. Sahu handed over 25 traffic barricades featuring branding of teas manufactured by INDCOSERVE as well as information about the Nilgiris’ unique wildlife to district Superintendent of Police V. Sasi Mohan.

The Nilgiris Collector J. Innocent Divya and B.B. Sivakumar, Chairman of INDCOSERVE, were among those who participated.