‘Include tapioca farmers in sago adulteration monitoring committee’

The Federation of Tamil Nadu Agriculturists’ Associations has petitioned the District Collector on Monday to include farmers in the sago adulteration monitoring committee.

Association secretary S. Nallasamy and other members met the Collector and appreciated the Collector for setting up a committee to check adulteration in sago production. Due to the efforts of the committee, adulteration has reduced in the recent days, they said.

The petitioners warned that sago manufacturers might continue to use adulterants in sago manufacturing and demanded the district administration to take strict action against offenders. They also wanted inclusion of tapioca farmers in the monitoring committee.