Inauguration of new building for Police Commissioner’s office in Tiruppur after lifting of model code of conduct

Published - May 10, 2024 07:47 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
The newly constructed City Police Commissioner’s office. in Tiruppur.

The newly constructed City Police Commissioner’s office. in Tiruppur. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The new building for Tiruppur City Police Commissioner office constructed with five floors at a cost of ₹15 crore in sprawling 2.24 acres is likely to be inaugurated after the model code of conduct is lifted after June 4.

The building constructed in a land belonging to Khadi Board near SAP Bus stand on Avnashi Road is ready but the inauguration is getting delayed to the model code.

The Tiruppur City Police Commissionerate with 60 wards and approximately 15 lakh population was formed in 2014 and is functioning at a building in Sirubooluvapatty. The Commissionerate is located far from the core city and people found it difficult to travel. Tiruppur has eight law and order police stations and two each All Women Police Station and traffic police stations.

