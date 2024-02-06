In a first, Coimbatore school student qualifies for IIT-Madras online course

February 06, 2024 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - COIMBATORE

In a remarkable feat, T. K. Kirthana, a Class 12 student from the Corporation Girls Higher Secondary School in Coimbatore’s R. S. Puram, has emerged as the first student from the city to qualify for a Bachelor of Science Degree in Data Science and Applications offered by the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M).

The year 2023 witnessed the initiation of online programmes under the ‘Anaivarukkum IIT-M’ (IIT-M for All) initiative, creating opportunities for aspirants from various districts, irrespective of age and professional background.

While over 30 higher secondary school students in Coimbatore applied for the course, only eight successfully navigated the preliminary exam. Subsequently, less than half of them advanced to the next round. “The questions were complex and required critical thinking,” Kirthana, who is passionate about science, said.

Juggling her regular classes at school and tuition for the upcoming Board Exams, Kirthana took up self-study for the qualifying exam, dedicating two hours each night. Reflecting on the journey, she stated, “It was tough, but I believe that if there is no pain, there can be no gain.”

However, the path to this achievement was not without its obstacles. Initially falling short in the first round of preliminary exams in 2023, Kirthana’s father, Thirukumaran, played a pivotal role in encouraging her to make another attempt. “Despite most students giving up after the first round, we persisted, and Kirthana geared up for a second attempt, successfully clearing the subsequent round in October 2023,” he stated.

The four-year programme, which accepts students in April, July, and September, combines two years of online learning with a two-year stint of company placements, allowing students to learn on the job. Additionally, students have the flexibility to take long breaks between each academic year in order to fulfil financial responsibilities.

Expressing joy over Kirthana’s achievement, Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran said, “We will also be training students in the next academic session so more apply and qualify for such courses.”

Emphasising the importance of persistence, Kirthana encourages students to explore diverse avenues rather than adhering strictly to conventional modes of education. She suggests, “In our youth, time is a valuable asset, and we should seize every opportunity it offers.”