Coimbatore

Implementation of welfare schemes reviewed in Dharmapuri

The District Development, Coordination and Monitoring Committee meeting chaired by MP S. Senthilkumar was held at the Collectorate here.

Reviewing the progress of the works undertaken through various Schemes, Mr. Senthilkumar urged the line departments to implement the schemes by following the guidelines.

Any hiccups in the implementation should be brought to the notice of the Collector, or to his attention, as the chairperson of the Committee, Mr. Senthilkumar said. The Committee meets every quarter to peruse and review the implementation, and progress of the various schemes of the governments. According to the administration, the meeting reviewed the works undertaken during 2019-20, 2010-21, 2021-22 fiscal.

MNREGS, Prime Minister’s Awas Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, Jal Jeevan Misson, and Member of Parliament Local Area Development Fund initiatives were among the schemes reviewed. Collector S. Dhivyadarshini was present.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 20, 2021 11:40:24 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/implementation-of-welfare-schemes-reviewed-in-dharmapuri/article37603595.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY