Iconic places lit up for Coimbatore Vizha

Three popular locations in the city were lit up with colourful lights on Tuesday as part of the Coimbatore Vizha celebrations. These places will remain lit up through the Vizha days, till January 10.
The Vizha is for the city to celebrate. With the pandemic, people have remained indoors mostly. The lighting up of three places - clock tower, Lakshmi Mills entrance, and PSG Institute of Technology and PSG Institute of Management buildings - is to signify brighter days ahead. Next year, the plan is to request the residents of the city to light a lamp every day during the Vizha days and bring in a festive mood, according to the organisers.
Another important event of Coimbatore Vizha every year is Art Street. This year, the event has gone virtual. As many as 61 artists have displayed their works on a three-dimensional virtual gallery. Contact details of the artists, who are from across the country, are provided. Those interested can buy the art works online too.
Further, art workshops were held every day and on Tuesday, four were held. Some of these were paid workshops. On an average, each of these online sessions had about 50 participants, the organisers said.
On Tuesday, in an effort to create awareness among the students on the Defence, an hour-long session was held online on “All About Navy”.
