I-T team seizes ₹11 lakh from DMK functionary’s residence in Tiruppur

March 31, 2024 11:53 pm | Updated 11:53 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

A team of officials from the Income Tax Department raided a DMK functionary’s house in Kidathurai, near Palladam on Sunday, and seized ₹11 lakh in cash and documents. Srinivasan (45), is a real estate businessman who operates bars attached to TASMAC liquor outlets. It is believed that he had switched his political allegiance from AIADMK to DMK. The raid, which lasted for several hours, was conducted based on information that the cash was hoarded to be distributed to voters.

The officials have a issued summons to Srinivasan to appear on Monday at the Coimbatore Office and account for the seized cash, sources said.