I-T Department raids DMK functionary’s house in Salem

March 30, 2024 10:36 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The Income Tax Department raided the residence of a DMK on Saturday.

A ten-member team of I-T department officials arrived at the residence of K. Thirunavukkarasu’s (42), district organiser for the NRI wing of Salem East District DMK, at Ayyanthirumaligai near Kannankurichi. The raid continued till 3.30 p.m., but no cash or documents were seized.

Mr. Thirunavukkarasu remarked that the raids were an attempt to tarnish the DMK’s image since the party was headed for a definite victory in Salem for the coming parliamentary elections. When they failed to find anything from the house, they were instead told to appear before the department and show the accounts for the money in bank accounts, he said.

