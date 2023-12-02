HamberMenu
Chairperson of SC/ST Commission conducts inquiry with two youths in Gobichettipalayam

December 02, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Chairperson of Tamil Nadu State Commission for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes and retired High Court Judge P.R. Shivakumar, on Saturday, held an inquiry with two young Dalit men who suffered injuries after reportedly beaten up by members of the Kongu Vellalar Gounder community in Gobichettipalayam here on November 21.

The two, a 17-year-old polytechnic student and his relative, a mechanic, were caught by people of Vengamedu in Kadukampalayam panchayat for reportedly stealing two hens. They suffered injuries and were admitted to the government hospital in Gobichettipalayam. While a case was registered against the two for stealing hens, another case was registered under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Act, 2015, against 20 persons for attacking them.

Members of various Dalit outfits alleged that the community members had urinated on the faces of the two men, a charge the district police refutes.

The chairperson, along with vice-chairperson Punitha Pandiyan, members P. Ilanchezhian and J. Rekha Priyadarshini met them at the hospital and held inquiries about the incident.

Their statements were recorded. Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara, Superintendent of Police G. Jawahar and revenue officials were present.

