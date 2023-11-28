Community members agree to ensure peace at Gobichettipalayam in Erode

November 28, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - ERODE

Members of Arunthathiyar community and Kongu Vellalar Gounder community have agreed to cooperate with the district administration and the district police in ensuring peace in Gobichettipalayam.

This comes after G. Divya Priyadarshini, Revenue Divisional Officer, Gobichettipalayam, conducted a meeting at her office on Tuesday to resolve the ongoing violent incidents between members of the two communities.

Tension prevailed after two young men of the Arunthathiyar community were reportedly beaten up by members of Kongu Vellalar Gounder community for allegedly stealing two hens on November 21 at Vengamedu in Kadukampalayam panchayat. Siruvalur police registered a case against the two under Section 397 (dacoity) of the Indian Penal Code.

Also, the police registered a case under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Act, 2015 against 20 persons for assaulting the two.

While one community claimed that a false case was registered against the two, the other community members opposed registering of case against 20 persons of their community. Members of both the communities threatened to stage protests until they get justice.

Hence, the RDO organised a meeting in which members of the warring sides attended. She told them that the police have registered cases and investigation is on. She assured them that action will be taken based on probe. She asked them to ensure peace and members of both the communities agreed.