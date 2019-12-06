HR&CE Department writes to ASI on theft attempt in temple

Following the recent theft attempt at Thirumuruganathaswamy Temple in Thirumurganpoondi, officials from the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department said they had written to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), who maintain the temple, on the security aspect.

A senior official from the department said the letter stated the need to strengthen the security on the temple premises.

“If the situation remains the same in the temple, we cannot prevent another incident like this,” the official said.

The ASI has not responded to the communication yet, the official said.

Around 11.50 p.m. on November 30, a miscreant attempted to bore a hole in the wall of the temple to gain entry into it and break open a hundial.

However, the attempt was unsuccessful and the accused fled the spot, police said. Thirumuruganpoondi police registered a case

ASI sources said they had not received any communication from the HR&CE Department yet.

Historical monument

“HR&CE takes care of only the ritual aspects,” the sources said, pointing out that it was the responsibility of ASI to maintain a historical monument such as the Thirumuruganathaswamy Temple.