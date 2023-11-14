HamberMenu
Herd of eight elephants damages ration shop near Coimbatore

The pachyderms ate rice, sugar, dal and wheat before they were driven away by Forest Department frontline staff

November 14, 2023 04:55 pm | Updated 04:55 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
The ration shop that was damaged by a herd of wild elephants in Theethipalayam village in Coimbatore district in the early hours of Tuesday, November 14, 2023t

The ration shop that was damaged by a herd of wild elephants in Theethipalayam village in Coimbatore district in the early hours of Tuesday, November 14, 2023t | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A herd of eight elephants damaged a ration shop at Theethipalayam village near Coimbatore early on Tuesday (November 14, 2023) morning. The pachyderms ate rice, dal, sugar and wheat before they were chased away by Forest Department staff and village residents.

This is the second such incident this year near Coimbatore district: in July, a ration shop near Navavoor Pirivu was damaged by a tusker who ate the rice stored there.

Forest Department officials said Tuesday’s incident took place around 2 a.m. A herd, comprising a mother and a calf, damaged the rolling shutter of the ration shop. The elephants then put in their trunks through the gap and pulled out gunny bags containing rice, dal, sugar and wheat.

Residents of the locality were shocked to see a herd standing in front of the ration shop when they came out of their houses on hearing noises. They alerted the Forest Department and a boundary night patrol team rushed to the spot immediately.

The elephants ate the provisions and scattered the remainder in front of the ration shop in large quantities, before they were driven back to the forest by the frontline staff.

Residents from the locality told media persons that incidents of elephants entering the village were on the rise. They said that people were living in fear of losing their lives and properties due to the frequent entry of elephants into human habitations. They wanted the Forest Department to ensure the availability of fodder and water for elephants in forests itself, to prevent them from entering villages.

