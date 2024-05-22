‘Heavy rainfall useful for raising groundnut crop in Tiruppur’

The recent spell of rain has come in as an advantage in Tiruppur district for farmers raising sorghum, pearl millet, and groundnut crops.

Parched fields have received substantial wetting in the summer showers that have been intense this year, much to the relief of the farming community, according to Joint Director of Agriculture Muthulakshmi.

Readiness of farmers to carry out sowing with a sense of confidence this year is evident from the sale of seeds for these crops, she said.

With release of water into the canals fed by Amaravathy and Thirumoorthy dams due in the first or second week of June, there is certainty that the crops will receive adequate wetting periodically, according to the officials.

Groundnut cultivation is expected to pick up in Avinashi, Tiruppur and Uthukuli blocks, she said.

In Uthukuli block, groundnut, cow pea, red gram, and black gram seeds have been stocked adequately to cater to the requirement of farmers, officials said. The filling of ponds and tanks will enable cultivation to a significant extent, officials added.

On Tuesday, Tiruppur District Collector T. Christuraj inspected the Kurichi tank in Kurichi panchayat of Uthukuli block. The tank had brimmed for the first time in 52 years, gladdening the farmers, he said.

Very heavy rainfall of 120 mm was recorded in Amaravathy dam and 143 mm in Tirumoorthy dam in the 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Heavy rainfall of 75 mm was recorded at Madathukulam taluk office, and moderate rainfall was recorded in Udumalpet taluk office (41.50 mm), Collector camp office (17.50 mm), and Vattamalai Karai Odai reservoir (28 mm).

On Wednesday, the level in Amaravathy dam stood at 34.45 against the maximum depth of 90 feet. The storage was 537 mcft against the full capacity of 4047 mcft. The inflow was 833 cusecs.

The level in Thirumoorthy dam stood at 27.15 feet against the maximum of 60 feet. At the same time last year, the level stood at 26.46 feet.

The storage was 569 mcft against the maximum of 1744 mcft.

The inflow was 598 cusecs and the discharge 21 cusecs. The storage position in the dam was slightly more than 549 mcft last year.