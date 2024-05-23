Heavy rain lashes Salem; one dies after sidewall collapse

As heavy lashed parts of Salem district, a man died after the sidewall of his house collapsed in Salem City on Thursday.

M. Senthamizh alias Madhu (50), a casual labourer residing at Kannaki Nagar in Annathanapatti, sustained grievous injuries and died on the spot. Fire and Rescue Service Personnel retrieved the body from under the debris and sent it to the Salem Government Hospital for a post-mortem. Annathanapatti police registered a case and are investigating further.

In the 24-hour period that ended at 6 a.m. on Thursday, Salem registered 252.4 mm of rainfall and the average rainfall was 15.78 mm. Thammampatti registered heavy rainfall of 116 mm, followed by 21.6 mm in Yercaud, 18 mm in Anaimaduvu, 15.2 mm in Attur, 13 mm in Nathakarai, 12.5 mm in Omalur, 12 mm in Veeraganur, 10 mm in Sankagiri, 7 mm in Edappadi, 6.8 mm in Mettur, 6.5 mm in Salem, 4.8 mm in Danishpet, 4 mm in Yethapur, 3 mm in Vazhapadi, and 2 mm in Gangavalli.

Likewise, Namakkal district received 162.4 mm of rainfall, including 29 mm in Kollihills Semmedu, 28 mm in Mangalapuram, 25 mm in Mohanur, 15.20 mm in Puduchatram, 12 mm in Senthamangalam, 11.50 mm in Collectorate, 11.20 m in Komarapalayam, 7 mm each at Namakkal and Rasipuram, 6 mm in Tiruchengode, 5.50 mm in Paramathi Velur, and 5 mm in Erumapatti.