Heavy rain lashes Coimbatore district

Updated - May 23, 2024 05:44 pm IST

Published - May 23, 2024 05:43 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Coimbatore district witnessed heavy rain on Wednesday. The total rainfall recorded in the 23 rain gauge stations was 984 mm and the average rainfall stood at 42.78 mm.

The highest of 120 mm was recorded in Valparai taluk and 115 mm in Valparai PAP. The rainfall in mm received till 8.30 a.m. on Thursday is as follows: Airport Peelamedu 33, TNAU 29.20, PN Palayam 57/80, Mettupalayam 69, Pilloor dam 74, Annur 42, Coimbatore South 29.80, Sulur 58.30, PWD office Varapatti 29, BDO office at Thondamuthur 70, Siruvani foothills 24, Madukkarai taluk 4, Pollachi 15, PWD Inspection Bungalow Makkinampatti 4.50, Kinathukkadavu taluk 4, Anaimalai taluk 5, Aliyar 20.40, Cincona 67, Chinnakallar 78 and Sholayar 37.

Owing to the heavy downpour in the Nilgiris and upper reaches, inflow into Pilloor dam in Coimbatore increased. As against the Full Reservoir Level of 100 ft, water level on Thursday stood at 94.50 ft and as a matter of precaution, officials started discharging 6,000 cusecs. The hydro power generation also resumed after a gap of three months. Flood alert along river Bhavani has been sounded and the public have been advised not to venture into the river.

As landslips occurred at many places along the Nilgiris Mountain Railway (NMR) line, boulders and mud obstructions led to the cancellation of the its services on Thursday.

