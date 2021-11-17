Handwriting on note left by sexual assault victim to be analysed

Coimbatore

The police team investigating the death of a 17-year-old girl from Coimbatore, who left a note alleging sexual assault by a teacher, has decided to send the note for handwriting analysis to find out if it was indeed written by her.

The police, on Tuesday, collected the notebooks of the Class XII student from her house. The handwriting in these would be analysed by experts to see if it matched with the one in the note that had the allegation of sexual assault.

Deputy Commissioner of Police T. Jayachandran told The Hindu that samples of the girl's handwriting would be sent along with the note found in her house to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Chennai for an analysis.

The note in Tamil and English, which was widely circulated on social media, read that a teacher, the father of a girl and the grandfather of another girl should not be spared.

A day after the girl's death, her former teacher Mithun Chakravarthy (31) was arrested for offences under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of Indian Penal Code (IPC), Section 9 (l) (whoever commits sexual assault on the child more than once or repeatedly) read with 10 (punishment for aggravated sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Mr. Jayachandran said that the police were investigating whether the girl was sexually assaulted by the two elders mentioned in the note and also whether Chakravarthy misbehaved with any other student of the same school.

Minister for Adi Dravidar Welfare N. Kayalvizhi Selvaraj on Tuesday visited the parents of the girl and extended them all support from the State government.

As per the First Information Report, the alleged sexual assault took place between March 1 and May 1 this year on the school campus.

The principal of the school Meera Jackson alias Mini Jackson was arrested by the police on Sunday for allegedly not acting upon the girl's complaint against the teacher and reporting it to the police.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by dialling 'Sneha' 24X7 helpline at 044-24640050)