Coimbatore

Guest worker found hanging

A 20-year-old guest worker from Odisha was found hanging from a tree in Kovilpalayam on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Pansanan Poi from Balangir in Odisha.

The police said the man was working in an industrial unit at Kovilpalayam and he was frustrated as he could not go to his native due to the lockdown.

The man left his residence near his workplace on May 7 afternoon and did not return.

He was found hanging from a tree at Shanmugam Garden near Kovilpalayam on Sunday morning.

It was alleged that the man had lost his job and some of his friends teased him saying that it was because he contracted COVID-19.

The Kovilpalayam police registered a case of unnatural death based on the complaint filed by his brother Anarthan Poi.

The police were yet ascertain the reason for the alleged suicide.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by dialling ‘Sneha’ 24X7 helpline at 044-24640050 and the State’s health helpline 104.

