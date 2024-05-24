GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Govt. Higher Secondary School, Velliankadu, bags Kamarajar Award for 2023-24 in Coimbatore district

Published - May 24, 2024 09:55 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Headmaster of Velliankadu Government Higher Secondary School Socrates Kulasekaran (right) receives a cheque for ₹1 lakh for best performance in 2023-24 from Chief Educational Officer of Coimbatore R. Balamurali on Thursday.

Headmaster of Velliankadu Government Higher Secondary School Socrates Kulasekaran (right) receives a cheque for ₹1 lakh for best performance in 2023-24 from Chief Educational Officer of Coimbatore R. Balamurali on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Kamarajar Award of the State government for best performance in Coimbatore district has been bagged by Velliankadu Government Higher Secondary School.

Chief Educational Officer of Coimbatore R. Balamurali handed over the award and a cheque for ₹1 lakh to school Headmaster S. Socrates Kulasekaran, in the presence of the school teachers and president of School Management Committee S. Baby.

Incidentally, three of the students from the school had won the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship.

The eighth standard students Gowrishankar, Surya and Pranisha, who had appeared for the exam in January, will be entitled to ₹1,000 per month until they complete their higher secondary education.

The Parent-Teacher-Association and the School Management Committee conducted a function to felicitate the teachers and students.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.